Wichita State hosts Rice after Rogers’ 29-point game

Rice Owls (11-17, 5-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-17, 4-12 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays the Rice Owls after Colby Rogers scored 29 points in Wichita State’s 74-66 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Shockers have gone 9-5 in home games. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.2.

The Owls are 5-10 against conference opponents. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Wichita State scores 72.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 75.2 Rice allows. Rice averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Shockers.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

