Western Michigan visits Pearson and Ball State

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 25 points in Ball State’s 79-71 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 8-6 in home games. Ball State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 7-8 in MAC play. Western Michigan allows 74.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Ball State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ball State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.3 points. Basheer Jihad is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Jefferson Monegro is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.