Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in CUSA Tournament against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-18, 8-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (20-11, 9-8 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-18, 8-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (20-11, 9-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Middle Tennessee in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-8 against CUSA opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Western Kentucky has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Raiders are 8-9 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 7.6.

Western Kentucky averages 80.5 points, 10.7 more per game than the 69.8 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontaie Allen is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 8.4 points. Don McHenry is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.