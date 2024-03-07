Western Illinois Leathernecks take on the Tennessee State Tigers in OVC Tournament

Tennessee State Tigers (18-14, 11-8 OVC) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (20-11, 13-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (18-14, 11-8 OVC) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (20-11, 13-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Tennessee State in the OVC Tournament.

The Leathernecks are 13-5 against OVC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Western Illinois is the OVC leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 4.3.

The Tigers are 11-8 against OVC teams. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois averages 69.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 71.3 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesiah West is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.