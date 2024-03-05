West Virginia hosts TCU in conference showdown

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs take on Quinn Slazinski and the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-8 at home. West Virginia is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 80.1 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

West Virginia averages 69.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 71.1 TCU allows. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slazinski is averaging 12.4 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

