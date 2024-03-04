Live Radio
Wells guides McNeese to 87-69 victory over Houston Christian

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 10:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 24 points to guide McNeese to an 87-69 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Wells added six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland Conference), who have won eight in a row. DJ Richards hit five 3-pointers and scored 21. Javohn Garcia had 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Marcus Greene scored 23 to lead the Huskies (6-22, 4-13), who have lost six straight. Michael Imariagbe added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jay Alvarez scored 11.

