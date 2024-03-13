Washington takes on USC in Pac-12 Tournament

USC Trojans (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (17-14, 9-11 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

USC Trojans (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (17-14, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies are 9-11 against Pac-12 opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Washington has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 8-12 against Pac-12 teams. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Washington makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). USC averages 74.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 77.0 Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.6 points for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

