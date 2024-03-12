Washington Huskies play in Pac-12 Tournament against the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (17-14, 9-11 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

USC Trojans (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (17-14, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 9-11 against Pac-12 teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keion Brooks Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Trojans’ record in Pac-12 play is 8-12. USC averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Washington’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game USC allows. USC has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.7 points. Brooks is averaging 22.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Boogie Ellis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Collier is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

