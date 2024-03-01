Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Wright State after 28-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Wright State Raiders after Marques Warrick scored 28 points in Northern Kentucky’s 70-60 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 8-6 at home. Wright State scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Norse are 12-7 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Wright State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 73.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 80.4 Wright State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders.

Michael Bradley is averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

