Walker, Hall lead Michigan State past Northwestern on Senior Night

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points, Malik Hall had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Michigan State edged Northwestern 53-49 on Wednesday night, sending Michigan State’s seniors out with a victory in their final home game.

Defense controlled the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game that was already low scoring. Walker’s consecutive layups were the only baskets for either team in a 4-minute stretch and the Spartans went up 51-46 with 1:44 remaining.

Northwestern finally hit a bucket, Ryan Langborg’s 3-pointer making it 51-49 with about a minute to go. Michigan State ran the shot clock down, but Walker missed in the paint with 28 seconds left. Langborg missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, then Michigan State’s Tre Holloman made two free throws with 9 seconds left. Trailing by four, Northwestern’s Boo Buie missed with 3 seconds left and Holloman rebounded to end the game.

Buie led Northwestern (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) with 15 points and Nick Martinelli scored 12. Brooks Barnhizer had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 35% for the game.

Holloman had 12 points for the Spartans (18-12, 10-9), who shot 32%. They led in rebounding 46-35 with 19 offensive rebounds but only 10 second-chance points.

Hall hit three straight jumpers early in the second half and Michigan State took a 28-27 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes. Unlike the first half when their only lead was 1-0, the Spartans held the lead for six minutes before Buie’s jumper put Northwestern back ahead, 38-37.

The lead changed hands a few times and the largest lead of the next several minutes was Michigan State’s 42-38 advantage with 8:30 remaining. The score was tied at 45 with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

Buie scored 9 points in the first half on 3 of 4 3-point shooting and Northwestern led for 18 minutes of play. Michigan State shot 22% in the half and trailed 25-20 at the break.

Northwestern, which surrendered sole possession of third place and is now tied with Nebraska, hosts Minnesota on Saturday to finish the regular season.

Michigan State, now tied for sixth place with Iowa, finishes at Indiana on Sunday.

