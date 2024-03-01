Wake Forest visits Virginia Tech on 3-game road slide

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-13, 7-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Demon Deacons take on Virginia Tech.

The Hokies have gone 12-2 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.4.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-7 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 8.6 more points per game (79.0) than Virginia Tech allows to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Kidd is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

