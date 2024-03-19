Wake Forest squares off against Appalachian State in NIT matchup

Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-6, 17-3 Sun Belt) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-13, 12-10 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-6, 17-3 Sun Belt) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-13, 12-10 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Appalachian State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC games is 12-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Wake Forest scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 17-3 against Sun Belt teams. Appalachian State ranks eighth in college basketball scoring 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 8.7.

Wake Forest averages 78.2 points, 11.7 more per game than the 66.5 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

