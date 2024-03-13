Wake Forest leads entire way in 72-59 win over Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 17 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and Andrew Carr had a double-double to lead…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 17 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and Andrew Carr had a double-double to lead fifth-seeded Wake Forest to a 72-59 win over 12-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons (20-12) will take on fourth-seeded Pitt in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Wake Forest lost to Pitt 77-72 in January before rolling past the Panthers 91-58 at home the next month.

Carr had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Cameron Hildreth scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Wake Forest shot 46%, outscored Notre Dame 15-7 off turnovers, 16-7 on second-chance points and 38-14 in the paint.

ACC rookie of the year Markus Burton scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 from the line but only 4 of 16 from the floor for the Fighting Irish (13-20). Tae Davis added 16 points and Carey Booth 11. Braeden Shrewsberry, who led Notre Dame with 23 points in their 84-80 first-round win over Georgia Tech, had just five points on 1-of-9 shooting. The Irish shot just 29%, 20% in the second half.

Davis made 7 of 8 free throws for all of Notre Dame’s scoring early in the first half as the Fighting Irish went over six minutes without a field goal until a Davis bucket. Wake Forest took advantage, extending its six-point halftime lead to 16 midway through the second half with a 13-4 run during which Hildreth turned a steal into a three-point play and added a 3-pointer. Notre Dame didn’t get closer than nine thereafter.

Sallis hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Demon Deacons led throughout. They were up by as many 14 before the Fighting Irish worked their way back to trail 40-34 at halftime.

