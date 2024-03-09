Wagner wins 66-56 against top-seeded Cent. Conn. St. in Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Julian Brown had 20 points in sixth-seeded Wagner’s 66-56 win against top-seeded Central Connecticut State…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Julian Brown had 20 points in sixth-seeded Wagner’s 66-56 win against top-seeded Central Connecticut State on Saturday in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Seahawks go to second-seeded Merrimack on Tuesday to play for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Brown shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Seahawks (15-15). Keyontae Lewis added 12 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and also had nine rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jordan Jones led the way for the Blue Devils (20-11) with 15 points. Jayden Brown added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Cent. Conn. St.. Allan Jeanne-Rose also had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

