VMI hosts Bailey and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (16-14, 9-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-26, 1-16 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the VMI Keydets after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 91-69 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets are 4-9 on their home court. VMI is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Taeshaud Jackson leads the Keydets with 10.3 boards.

The Terriers are 9-8 in SoCon play. Wofford averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

VMI scores 69.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.2 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than VMI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Bailey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

