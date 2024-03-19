Virginia Tech and Richmond square off in NIT matchup

Richmond Spiders (23-9, 15-4 A-10) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-14, 10-11 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (23-9, 15-4 A-10) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-14, 10-11 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and Richmond square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hokies are 10-11 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Lynn Kidd averaging 10.0.

The Spiders are 15-4 in A-10 play. Richmond is the A-10 leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Bigelow averaging 5.7.

Virginia Tech averages 75.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 66.1 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan King is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

