Virginia Cavaliers take on the Boston College Eagles in ACC Tournament

Boston College Eagles (19-14, 10-12 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7 ACC)

Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Boston College play in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC games is 13-7, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Virginia scores 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Eagles’ record in ACC action is 10-12. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 8.1.

Virginia averages 63.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.3 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Post is averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

