Villanova Wildcats play in Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (3-28, 0-20 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (17-14, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-28, 0-20 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (17-14, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -23.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays in the Big East Tournament against DePaul.

The Wildcats have gone 10-10 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-20 in Big East play. DePaul is 2-23 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Villanova is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Armstrong is averaging eight points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 66.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

