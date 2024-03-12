Vermont meets New Hampshire in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (16-14, 8-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-6, 16-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT…

New Hampshire Wildcats (16-14, 8-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-6, 16-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -13; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on New Hampshire in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in America East games is 16-1, and their record is 10-5 against non-conference opponents. Vermont ranks fifth in the America East with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 8-9 against America East teams. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Vermont averages 72.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 74.4 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

