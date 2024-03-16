Vermont Catamounts take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in America East Championship

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-9, 13-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (27-6, 17-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-9, 13-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (27-6, 17-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and UMass-Lowell meet in the America East Championship.

The Catamounts are 17-1 against America East opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. Vermont leads the America East in team defense, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The River Hawks are 13-5 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 42.9 points per game in the paint led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 11.0.

Vermont averages 72.5 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 70.8 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

