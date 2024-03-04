VCU takes home win streak into matchup with Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-10, 11-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Rams take on Duquesne.

The Rams have gone 13-5 in home games. VCU is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 8-8 in A-10 play. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 5.4.

VCU makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Duquesne has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Drame is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

