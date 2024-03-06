Vanderbilt visits Reeves and No. 15 Kentucky

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 111-102 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats have gone 13-4 at home. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Reeves averaging 6.7.

The Commodores are 3-13 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 5-15 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Kentucky averages 89.6 points, 14.9 more per game than the 74.7 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Commodores: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

