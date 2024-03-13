Utah Valley Wolverines face the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC Tournament

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-16, 8-12 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (16-15, 11-9 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-16, 8-12 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (16-15, 11-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Cal Baptist square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines have gone 11-9 against WAC opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC with 15.1 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 4.3.

The Lancers are 8-12 in WAC play. Cal Baptist has a 5-11 record against teams above .500.

Utah Valley scores 68.9 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 66.2 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 9.6 points. Ethan Potter is averaging 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Scotty Washington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lancers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.