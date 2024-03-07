Utah Valley visits Smith and Tarleton State

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley after Jakorie Smith scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 88-83 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans have gone 10-2 in home games. Tarleton State leads the WAC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Wolverines are 9-9 in WAC play.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals. Lue Williams is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

