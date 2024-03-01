Utah Valley takes on UT Arlington, aims for 6th straight win

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 11-7 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-14, 9-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 11-7 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-14, 9-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against UT Arlington.

The Wolverines have gone 10-3 at home. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Mavericks are 11-7 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 15.6 assists. Makaih Williams leads the Mavericks with 2.8.

Utah Valley scores 69.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 73.1 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolverines. Ethan Potter is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

DaJuan Gordon is averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.