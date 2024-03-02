Utah Valley faces UT Arlington, looks for 6th straight victory

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 11-7 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-14, 9-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 11-7 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-14, 9-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wolverines take on UT Arlington.

The Wolverines are 10-3 on their home court. Utah Valley is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 11-7 in WAC play. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Utah Valley is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.