Utah Utes play in Pac-12 Tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Utah Utes (18-13, 9-11 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Utah Utes (18-13, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Arizona State meet in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Utes are 9-11 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.3.

The Sun Devils are 8-12 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State has an 8-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah averages 78.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 73.5 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Neal Jamiya is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.