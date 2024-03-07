Utah Tech wins 79-74 against UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Beon Riley scored 22 points as Utah Tech beat UT Rio Grande Valley 79-74 on Thursday…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Beon Riley scored 22 points as Utah Tech beat UT Rio Grande Valley 79-74 on Thursday night.

Riley had eight rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers (11-19, 7-12 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Christensen scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Noa Gonsalves shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Trailblazers stopped a five-game skid with the win.

Elijah Elliott finished with 26 points, six assists and two steals for the Vaqueros (6-24, 2-17). Sherman Brashear added 24 points and three steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. Daylen Williams had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. The Vaqueros extended their losing streak to 13 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

