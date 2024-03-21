Utah State and TCU play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 15-5 MWC) Indianapolis; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 15-5 MWC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Utah State takes on TCU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 15-5 against MWC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Utah State has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs are 10-10 in Big 12 play. TCU scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Utah State scores 79.8 points, 8.6 more per game than the 71.2 TCU allows. TCU averages 8.9 more points per game (79.2) than Utah State gives up (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

