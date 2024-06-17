St. John’s announces that Mike Cragg is out as athletic director in mutual parting

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Cragg is out as St. John’s athletic director in what the school described Monday as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Cragg is out as St. John’s athletic director in what the school described Monday as a mutual parting.

Cragg had taken over the role in 2018 and hired Rick Pitino as men’s basketball coach last year. St. John’s, which hasn’t received an NCAA Tournament bid since 2019, went 20-13 and rejected an NIT invitation in Pitino’s debut season.

“It has been an honor to lead the athletic department at St. John’s University,” Cragg said in a statement released by the school. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that the department is in a strong position for continued success.

“As I bid farewell to St. John’s, I extend my gratitude to our passionate fans and loyal alumni whose support has been the bedrock of our community. I am profoundly thankful for the dedicated and incredible staff of administrators and coaches whose commitment has propelled us forward. Most importantly, I celebrate our remarkable student-athletes, whose hard work and spirit have been a constant source of inspiration. Together, we have achieved great things, and I will forever cherish our shared journey.”

St. John’s won six Big East championships across various sports during Cragg’s tenure. Sixteen teams received Big East academic excellence awards for posting the highest cumulative GPA in the league for their respective sports.

“We thank Mike for his leadership and all of his contributions to the University community,” said the Rev. Brian J. Shanley, president of St. John’s. “He strengthened the foundation for the continued success of St. John’s Athletics and its student-athletes while always representing the University in a first-class manner.”

Before coming to St. John’s, Cragg had been Duke’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, which had him overseeing facilities and planning for all of the Blue Devils teams. Cragg also had been the senior administrator for the Duke men’s basketball program.

