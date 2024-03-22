Utah State and TCU meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 15-5 MWC) Indianapolis; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 15-5 MWC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Utah State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against TCU.

The Aggies are 15-5 against MWC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Utah State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Great Osobor leads the Aggies with 9.2 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 10-10 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Utah State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game TCU allows. TCU scores 8.9 more points per game (79.2) than Utah State gives up (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Osobor is averaging 18 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Miller is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

