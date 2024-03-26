Utah squares off against VCU in NIT

VCU Rams (24-13, 14-8 A-10) at Utah Utes (21-14, 10-12 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (24-13, 14-8 A-10) at Utah Utes (21-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on VCU in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes’ record in Pac-12 play is 10-12, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Utah is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 14-8 in A-10 play. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 6.1.

Utah scores 78.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 66.5 VCU allows. VCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Max Shulga is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

