Utah squares off against Iowa in NIT matchup

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14, 10-11 Big Ten) at Utah Utes (20-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Iowa square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes’ record in Pac-12 play is 10-12, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.2.

The Hawkeyes are 10-11 against Big Ten teams. Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 17.9 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 4.7.

Utah scores 78.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 79.1 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 10.5 more points per game (83.2) than Utah gives up (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Sandfort averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

