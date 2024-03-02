Utah routs Cal 88-59; Utes have 3 with double-doubles, led by Carlson’s 30 points, 10 boards

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Utah in an 88-59…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Utah in an 88-59 rout of California on Saturday night.

Carlson was 12-of-17 shooting, made four 3-pointers and blocked four shots. Deivon Smith and Keba Keita also had double-doubles for Utah (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12), which has won three of its last four games. Smith scored 18 points to go with 10 assists, while Keita had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Madsen chipped in four 3s and finished with 17 points.

Jalen Cone scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers for Cal (13-17, 9-10), which shot 34% (21 of 61) and was outrebounded 47-29. Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points.

Carlson had 17 points and six rebounds in the first half as Utah built a 42-32 halftime lead. Cone scored 10 first-half points for Cal. Aimaq’s 3-pointer pulled the Golden Bears to 44-37, but Utah scored the next five points and led by double digits the rest of the way. Smith’s dunk made it 69-47 with 7:25 remaining.

Utah plays at Oregon State on Thursday.

Cal, which has lost two straight, plays at Stanford on Thursday in a Pac-12 regular-season finale.

——- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.