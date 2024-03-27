Utah plays VCU in NIT

VCU Rams (24-13, 14-8 A-10) at Utah Utes (21-14, 10-12 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (24-13, 14-8 A-10) at Utah Utes (21-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and VCU meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes are 10-12 against Pac-12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Utah is ninth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.2.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 14-8. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Max Shulga averaging 3.7.

Utah makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). VCU has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Carlson is shooting 58.1% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Shulga is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

