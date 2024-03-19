Utah plays UC Irvine in NIT matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (24-9, 17-4 Big West) at Utah Utes (19-14, 10-12 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT…

UC Irvine Anteaters (24-9, 17-4 Big West) at Utah Utes (19-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and UC Irvine meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes are 10-12 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Utah is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters’ record in Big West play is 17-4. UC Irvine is second in the Big West scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.5.

Utah averages 78.1 points, 10.3 more per game than the 67.8 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 5.1 more points per game (77.7) than Utah gives up (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Utes. Deivon Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Justin Hohn is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.7 points. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

