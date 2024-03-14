UNLV Rebels play in MWC Tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (19-11, 12-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (19-11, 12-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and San Diego State meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels are 12-6 against MWC opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. UNLV is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC action is 11-7.

UNLV makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). San Diego State averages 7.1 more points per game (74.7) than UNLV allows to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

