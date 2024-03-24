UNLV and Boston College play in NIT

Boston College Eagles (20-15, 10-13 ACC) at UNLV Rebels (20-12, 12-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (20-15, 10-13 ACC) at UNLV Rebels (20-12, 12-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Boston College play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rebels are 12-7 against MWC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. UNLV scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Eagles’ record in ACC action is 10-13. Boston College ranks third in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

UNLV’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Quinten Post is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

