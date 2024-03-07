UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-11, 12-4 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-11, 12-4 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville and Charleston Southern square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South games is 12-4, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 in Big South play. Charleston Southern has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Asheville scores 80.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 74.1 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Daren Patrick is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

