UMKC faces Denver in Summit League Tournament

Denver Pioneers (15-16, 6-10 Summit League) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (16-15, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays in the Summit League Tournament against Denver.

The Kangaroos are 10-6 against Summit League opponents and 6-9 in non-conference play. UMKC is second in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Pioneers are 6-10 against Summit League teams. Denver averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when winning the turnover battle.

UMKC’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 13.1 more points per game (82.6) than UMKC gives up to opponents (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Faas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

