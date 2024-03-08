UMass-Lowell River Hawks play in America East Tournament against the UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers (11-20, 6-10 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-9, 11-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (11-20, 6-10 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-9, 11-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces UMBC in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks have gone 11-5 against America East opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 40.1 boards. Max Brooks leads the River Hawks with 7.5 rebounds.

The Retrievers’ record in America East games is 6-10. UMBC is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 6.1 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 22.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

