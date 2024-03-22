UCSD and Chicago State play in CBI Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (12-18) vs. UCSD Tritons (21-11, 15-5 Big West) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (12-18) vs. UCSD Tritons (21-11, 15-5 Big West)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Chicago State play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Tritons are 15-5 against Big West opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars’ record in DI Independent games is 0-0. Chicago State is the leader in the DI Independent allowing only 70.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

UCSD averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 69.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 69.2 UCSD allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging nine points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.