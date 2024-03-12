UCSB plays CSU Northridge in Big West Tournament

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-14, 9-11 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (16-14, 9-11 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-14, 9-11 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (16-14, 9-11 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Northridge.

The Gauchos are 9-11 against Big West opponents and 7-3 in non-conference play. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 12.0.

The Matadors’ record in Big West games is 9-11. CSU Northridge averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

UCSB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 10.4 points. Mitchell is averaging 18.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

