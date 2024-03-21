UConn Huskies face Stetson Hatters in first round of NCAA Tournament

Stetson Hatters (22-12, 14-5 ASUN) vs. UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-2 Big East) New York; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (22-12, 14-5 ASUN) vs. UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-2 Big East)

New York; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn and Stetson meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-2, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. UConn averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Tristen Newton with 6.0.

The Hatters are 14-5 in ASUN play. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

UConn averages 81.5 points, 8.7 more per game than the 72.8 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Huskies. Donovan Clingan is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hatters: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

