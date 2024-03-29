UConn Huskies and Illinois Fighting Illini meet in Elite 8

Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-2 Big East) Boston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-2 Big East)

Boston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn squares off against No. 10 Illinois in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 21-2, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Clingan averaging 9.7.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 in Big Ten play. Illinois is ninth in college basketball scoring 84.2 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

UConn averages 81.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.2 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 20.6 more points per game (84.2) than UConn gives up (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 23.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

