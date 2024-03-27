UConn and San Diego State play in the Sweet 16

San Diego State Aztecs (26-10, 13-8 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (33-3, 21-2 Big East) Boston; Thursday, 7:39 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

San Diego State Aztecs (26-10, 13-8 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (33-3, 21-2 Big East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays No. 24 San Diego State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. UConn leads the Big East averaging 81.6 points and is shooting 49.8%.

The Aztecs are 13-8 against MWC teams. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 3.3.

UConn makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). San Diego State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Huskies. Donovan Clingan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LeDee is shooting 56.4% and averaging 21.5 points for the Aztecs. Elijah Saunders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.