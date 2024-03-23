UConn and Northwestern play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-2 Big East) New York; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 21-2, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference play. UConn averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Tristen Newton with 6.1.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten action is 12-9. Northwestern scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

UConn makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Northwestern scores 9.7 more points per game (73.8) than UConn gives up to opponents (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Donovan Clingan is averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.