UCLA hosts Perez and Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 8-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-16, 9-10 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits UCLA after Jose Perez scored 25 points in Arizona State’s 81-73 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 8-7 in home games. UCLA has an 8-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Sun Devils are 8-11 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State gives up 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

UCLA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 70.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 66.3 UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lazar Stefanovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Dylan Andrews is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Frankie Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Sun Devils. Perez is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

