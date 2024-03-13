UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon State Beavers in Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (13-18, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (13-18, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 10-10 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UCLA ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.0.

The Beavers’ record in Pac-12 games is 5-15. Oregon State is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCLA is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lazar Stefanovic is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds. Dylan Andrews is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jordan Pope is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.