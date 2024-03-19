UCF squares off against South Florida in NIT matchup

South Florida Bulls (24-7, 17-3 AAC) at UCF Knights (17-15, 8-12 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (24-7, 17-3 AAC) at UCF Knights (17-15, 8-12 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCF and South Florida play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Knights have gone 8-12 against Big 12 teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. UCF is third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Ibrahima Diallo leads the Knights with 5.6 boards.

The Bulls’ record in AAC action is 17-3. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

UCF scores 71.5 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 69.1 South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points. Selton Miguel is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

